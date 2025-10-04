Arrest, citation made following ABC inspection in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Officers seized illegal gambling machines and over $2,000 in cash from Kilborne Mart on Kilborne Drive following an ABC inspection on Sept. 12.

The inspection was prompted by verified complaints of gambling violations at the business, which had previously been warned in May to remove such machines. Mussie Teklemarian Estifanos, the owner, was cited for multiple gambling-related offenses.

In May 2025, Eastway Division officers received information that the Kilborne Mart was allowing ABC and gambling violations to occur. During an initial inspection, officers found four sweepstakes slot gambling machines inside the business and advised Estifanos, to remove them.

On Sept. 12, after receiving additional complaints, officers conducted another ABC inspection and seized four illegal gambling stations and $2,081. Three ABC violations will be submitted to the ABC Commission, and a violation report will be sent to the NC Lottery Commission due to gambling taking place at the location while having lottery permits.

Tesfaldet Gebrab, 46, was arrested and charged with larceny by employee and issued citations for gambling and conducting gambling on licensed premises. Estifanos was cited for gambling, conducting gambling on licensed premises, failure to supervise, and allowing gambling in houses of public entertainment.

