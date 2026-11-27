CHARLOTTE — A 28-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a pickup truck Thursday evening in west Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to a reported crash involving a pedestrian at approximately 6:49 p.m. near the 5000 block of Billy Graham Parkway in the department’s Freedom Division.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located Vicki Mai Tran, 28, lying unresponsive in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. Emergency medical personnel with MEDIC transported Tran to Atrium Health Main, where hospital staff pronounced her deceased.

A 28-year-old man was driving a white 2019 Ford F-150. He was not injured in the collision and refused medical attention from MEDIC.

Officers screened the driver for impairment and he provided a preliminary breath sample indicating a 0.00% blood alcohol concentration. Police determined he was not impaired. An initial investigation indicated Tran was walking in the middle of the road when the pickup truck struck her.

Investigators determined speed was not a factor in the crash. Police said it is unknown whether impairment was a factor for Tran, with toxicology results currently pending.

Detectives with the department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit, Crime Scene Search personnel and members of the DWI Task Force responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.

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