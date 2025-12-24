Arrest made after 1 killed, 1 hurt with metal pipe at northeast Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE — An arrest has been made in a homicide in northeast Charlotte at the Chancellor Park Apartments on East W.T. Harris Boulevard on Tuesday morning.

Saul Lopez Perez was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, court documents say.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the scene around 7:45 a.m. after a passerby located an unresponsive male with serious injuries.

He’s accused of killing Marvin Alonzo and beating another man with a black metal pipe.

Perez made a court appearance on Wednesday morning and was denied bond.

(WATCH BELOW: Mother faces $2 million bond in child abuse case after girl’s death)

Mother faces $2 million bond in child abuse case after girl’s death

©2025 Cox Media Group