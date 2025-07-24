Arrest made in Hickory drive-by shooting that killed 22-year-old

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police made an arrest after a man was killed in a drive-by shooting while walking home earlier this month.

Officers arrested Jaheem Quashawn Harris, 19, of Lenoir, for the murder of 22-year-old Mariey Peterson on July 14 at the Keating Pointe apartments in Hickory.

The homicide investigation began when officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1100 block of 2nd Street SE.

Jaheem Quashawn Harris (HPD)

Police found nearly a dozen shell casings at the scene and discovered Peterson deceased at the scene.

Family members reported that Peterson was walking home after taking his nieces to the Brown Penn Recreation Center, where he also worked out, when he was shot.

Police have indicated that a red Dodge Charger may be connected to the drive-by shooting, although this connection remains under investigation.

Harris, of Lenoir, is being held without bond at the Catawba County Detention Facility. The Lenoir Police Department assisted in his apprehension.

The investigation is ongoing.

