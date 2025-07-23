Police looking for Dodge Charger after deadly drive-by in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — Police are releasing new information in an unsolved murder case out of Hickory after they say new video shows the suspect’s car speeding away from the scene.

Investigators told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty that they believed a red Dodge Charger may be connected to the deadly drive-by shooting that happened earlier this month at Keating Point Apartments.

Hickory- new video into our newsroom of the suspect’s car in a deadly drive-by shooting at the Keating Point apartments. Police say they are trying to locate the red Dodge Charger with tinted windows and are asking for the publics help. Hear from the victim’s mother and friends who have left balloons and candles where he was gunned down tonight on channel 9 eyewitness news at 5:30pm. (Below is some more details on the case) The Hickory Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on July 14, 2025 at Keating Pointe apartments at 2nd Street SE in Hickory. Around 5:40 p.m., Hickory officers responded to reports of shots fired at 1123 2nd Street SE where they located Keimarian Donyah Peterson, 22, of Hickory, deceased on scene. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Investigator Tammie Johnson at tjohnson@hickorync.gov or call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551. Posted by Dave Faherty on Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Mariey Peterson was killed in the shooting. His mother, Tara Peterson, showed Faherty the memorial next to where he was found.

“When I got that call … I just dropped to my knees and lost all consciousness in my body," she told Faherty. “It is still hard for me to wake up. I just feel like it’s a dream and my son is going to hit this corner and say momma.”

Family members say that prior to the shooting, Peterson had taken his nieces to the Brown Penn Recreation Center, where he also worked out. He was shot while walking back home.

One neighbor said he spoke with Peterson often and can’t believe he’s gone.

“It’s very sad. I’m not a fan of it at all. It’s scary, honestly. It’s very, very, very worrisome, makes me concerned about the neighborhood,” said Sunnee Young.

Police said they found nearly a dozen shell casings along 2nd Street SE when the shooting happened. They still haven’t identified a suspect and don’t know why the 22-year-old was seemingly targeted.

Investigators are hoping someone will recognize the red Dodge Charger with tinted windows and report it.

“Seeing that video, all I can say is that justice will be served,” Tara said. “Justice will be served and my baby will get his justice.”

Police said they’re continuing to work leads on the case.

Family members say a memorial service for Mariey is set for 2 p.m. this Sunday at Mt. Olive Church in Newton.

