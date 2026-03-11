Arrest made in major Cornelius narcotics bust

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A man was arrested after a significant narcotics bust in Cornelius, police said.

Jose Bogar Licona-Sanchez now faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after a prolonged investigation by the Cornelius Police Department Crime Reduction Unit uncovered a large number of illegal drugs and guns inside his home.

Detectives executed the search along Psalm Street on Tuesday. Along with large quantities of meth, cocaine, marijuana, mushrooms and LSD, police found 26 firearms, two of which had been reported stolen, and another, a weapon of mass destruction — an altered Glock handgun with a fully automatic switch.

Police also seized $1,797 in cash.

