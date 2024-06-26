Arrest made in Monroe homicide

MONROE, N.C. — One man is in custody after a shooting that killed one person and injured another Monday night.

Monroe police tell Channel 9 that Christopher Thomas Barrett has been arrested and is being charged for the murder of 17-year-old Jadyn Rowdy and the attempted murder of another 18-year-old victim.

Police say they arrived to the 400 block of North Secrest Avenue Monday night around 9:30 p.m.

Two victims with gunshot wounds were found outside of a home on Secrest Avenue, one of them was Jadyn Rowdy who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say that prior to the shooting that the victims were involved in an argument in the yard of the house with another group of people.

Police originally said that they had multiple persons of interest involved in this shooting but so far only Barrett is being charged.

If anyone has any additional information on this shooting, you are asked to call Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700.

