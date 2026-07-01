Arrest made more than two years after driving-by shooting death of Pageland teen

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — More than two years after 13-year-old Jacob Duncan was killed in a drive-by shooting in Pageland, South Carolina, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office has announced murder charges against a suspect and additional charges against a woman accused of helping after the crime.

Investigators charged 23-year-old Caleb Garcia, of Pageland, with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature, and seven counts of first-degree assault and battery in connection with the February 2024 shooting that killed Duncan.

Garcia is currently serving a prison sentence in North Carolina for attempted murder related to a separate shooting in Union County that occurred just seven days after Jacob’s death.

Authorities say he will be returned to Chesterfield County to face the new charges at the appropriate time.

Investigators also arrested 21-year-old Amber B. Moree, who is charged with accessory after the fact of murder, misprision, and obstruction of justice for her alleged actions during the investigation. She was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies responded to a home on Bennett Road in the Pageland area after reports of a drive-by shooting and found Jacob Duncan suffering from a gunshot wound inside a storage building next to the residence. He later died from his injuries.

The investigation was led by the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Cambo Streater said Jacob’s family waited two years and five months for answers while investigators continued pursuing evidence.

He said the charges reflect law enforcement’s commitment to seeking justice regardless of how long an investigation takes.

Authorities said the case remains active, additional charges are expected, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office.

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