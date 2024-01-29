‘Can’t do this without you’: SC family mourns boy, 13, killed in drive-by shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A family in Chesterfield County is shattered after a drive-by shooting killed a 13-year-old boy Friday.

The sheriff said the victim, Jacob Duncan, was at the wrong place at the wrong time. While investigators are searching for suspects, Jacob’s family is searching for justice.

“We heard ‘pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,’” a neighbor said.

Security video of the incident is alarming.

“Bullets was just flying everywhere,” she added.

She said she was sitting at home watching television on Friday evening when she heard multiple rounds of gunshots after 6:30 p.m.

″We knew something was wrong,” she said.

If you look closely at the security footage, you see a car drive by the home on Bennet Road. Then white flashes -- gunshots -- fire all over the screen.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said 34 shell casings were collected. According family members, one of those rounds took the life of 13-year-old Jacob.

‘Stay with my voice, don’t go to the light’

“I was holding him, pumping his chest until the paramedics came,” said Jacob’s older brother, Eric.

Eric told Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz they were in the shed when the bullet hit Jacob. He said he held his little brother in his final moments.

“I was with him in his last moments,” Eric said. “I was telling him ‘I love you bro, don’t do this to me bro, stay with me bro. Don’t leave my voice, I know you can’t see me but stay with my voice, don’t go to the light. Please, please, I can’t do this without you.’ Then I kind of felt him, I could tell he could hear me. When I grabbed him, he felt peace.”

Despite his recollection of that night, Eric was still able to smile at times while telling Goetz about his little brother. He said he was the light of the house and loved to take care of his family, especially all their animals.

Eric said he told Jacob he loved him just moments before the shooting.

“I feel like I told him that 50 times a day, but I feel like I didn’t say it enough the one day it mattered,” Eric said.

Goetz was there as deputies investigated Monday. They were looking through more security footage of the shooting, trying to get a better look at the possible suspect car.

Sheriff Cambo Streater said he believes it was a gang-related shooting, and his department won’t rest until they find justice for Jacob.

“We’re looking for justice also. We hope we can give it to them, because there is a 13-year-old dead,” he told Goetz.

If you have any information, contact the tip line for the sheriff’s office in Chesterfield County at 843-287-0235.

