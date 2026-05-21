Man arrested in shooting death of teen in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives arrested Taquawn Lewis, 28, on Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.

Lewis faces charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon following the death of a 16-year-old male victim. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in a busy commercial area off Tom Hunter Road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were called to a wooded alley behind several businesses. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Major Brad Koch. The man later died at a hospital.

Lewis was apprehended in Bostic, N.C., by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s (CMPD) Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) with assistance from the Rutherfordton County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested without incident.

Following his arrest, Lewis was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe the 16-year-old victim and the shooter knew each other.

The investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing.

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