1 shot inside northwest Charlotte Walmart

CHARLOTTE — A person was shot inside a Walmart in northwest Charlotte Thursday night.

The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. at the Walmart on Callibridge Court, just off Highway 16 at Mount Holly–Huntersville Road.

Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence outside the store as officers worked to secure the area.

Channel 9’s Evan Donovan spoke with an employee who was inside when the gunfire erupted. That worker described chaos as people rushed to get out of the building.

Sources originally first told Channel 9 that multiple people were shot inside the Walmart, but they may be having trouble finding the victims.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department later confirmed that only one person was shot and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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