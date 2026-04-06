Artemis II nears moon’s sphere of influence ahead of historic flyby

A historic flyby of the moon is happening Monday.

The Artemis II crew continues to get closer to the moon’s sphere of influence. That’s where the pull of the moon’s gravity will become stronger than the pull of Earth’s gravity.

They went through a list of space suit checks on Sunday.

On Monday they’ll have about a six-hour observation window of the far side of the moon.

WATCH: Clear skies, new moon set stage for meteor shower viewing

Clear skies, new moon set stage for meteor shower viewing

©2026 Cox Media Group