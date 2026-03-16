Artists in limbo as Rock Hill approves sale of Gettys Center

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The city of Rock Hill is moving forward with selling the Gettys Center, leaving artists who work there in limbo.

Our partners at the Observer report that city council approved the first reading of an ordinance, authorizing the sale.

They haven’t said who the buyer is.

The city owns the building on East Main Street but leases it to the York County Arts Council.

Artists who rent studio space have been on month-to-month leases since last year, pending the sale.

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