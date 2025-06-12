Asheville woman rushes dogs to vet after they fight off bear

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A woman in Asheville is grateful that her three dogs came face-to-face with a black bear and lived to tell the tale.

Sybriea Lundy believes the bear got into her fenced-in backyard by climbing a tree on Monday.

Lundy’s dogs heard the commotion and tried to confront the bear.

“And [the bear] is just dragging her up through the yard while the other dogs are following behind. King, who was trying his best to fight for his best friend, had a significant puncture wound to his chest,” Lundy told our partners at WLOS.

The dogs were able to chase the bear back up a tree, and Lundy rushed them to the veterinarian.

One wildlife expert says the bear was probably just as surprised by this as the dogs were.

The dogs are recovering after the incident.

(VIDEO: Why are more people finding bears in their neighborhoods?)

Why are more people finding bears in their neighborhoods?

©2025 Cox Media Group