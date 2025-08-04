Assisted-living residents impacted by unpaid staff and suspended license

NEWLAND, N.C. — Dozens of residents at an assisted living center in Avery County have been moved out after sheriff deputies said The Heritage at Sugar Mountain in Newland had its license suspended this weekend.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty spoke with workers and family members who confirmed that employees here weren’t being paid.

Two of the workers stayed to ensure residents were fed but they were not trained to provide medication.

An employee said that the state, paramedics and sheriff deputies went to the Heritage of Sugar Mountain last weekend to move people out.

All 28 residents were relocated to other facilities some as far away as Hickory.

Faherty learned from family members that some residents weren’t getting meals. Others didn’t receive their medications and at one point, McDonald’s was brought in to feed the residents.

Faherty watched family members Monday morning move items out of the building.

They told Faherty about their concerns.

“We don’t know what the status of this location is going to be,” said Kevin Holden, a family member. “But it has been a big impact on every family. Also, the Department of Social Services has had to intervene.”

Faherty also reached out to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and he is going through their inspection reports.

He will have a breakdown of the reports at 5:30 p.m. on Eyewitness News.

