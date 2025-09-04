ATF helping investigation into assistant fire chief’s shooting

Assistant Fire Chief Jerry Shepard was shot in the leg while responding to a fire alarm call on Green Lake Road in Ellerbe, North Carolina. It happened on Monday, but Channel 9 learned the ATF is now assisting in the investigation.

The shooting unfolded as Ellerbe firefighters, including Assistant Chief Jerry Shepard, responded to an alarm call from a security company. During the response, a man emerged from the residence with an AR-15 style rifle and fired shots, one of which struck Shepard below the knee.

“It’s taken a toll on our department, not just Jerry being shot but all the firemen that did make it there,” said Ellerbe Fire Chief Will Barber.

“No indication that this would happen. No warning—nothing ever said just shots fired,” Barber added.

Shepard has been released from the hospital and is expected to be off duty for several months as he recovers. He is reportedly in good spirits despite the ordeal and is grateful for the community’s support.

The suspect, Timothy Hayden, was arrested and charged with assaulting the firefighters. Authorities, including the SBI and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating the cause of the false alarm, as there was no fire at the scene.

A spokesperson mentioned that the ATF is working to trace the gun used in the incident and verify Hayden’s ties to a local gun shop. State records indicate that Hayden is a part-owner of ‘Paratus Outfitters’ in Rockingham.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office noted that Hayden has obtained an attorney, which has limited the information they can gather about the incident.

The investigation into the shooting continues, with authorities seeking to understand why the incident occurred and how the false alarm was triggered. Meanwhile, the Ellerbe Fire Department is coping with the aftermath as Assistant Chief Shepard begins his recovery.

