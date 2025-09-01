Assistant fire chief shot during call in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — An assistant fire chief was shot while responding to a fire alarm call in Richmond County early this morning, according to a spokesperson for the Ellerbe Fire Department.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Green Lake Road in Rockingham.

The assistant fire chief was flown to a hospital in Chapel Hill for treatment. Officials have confirmed that one person is in custody, though it is unclear if they will face charges.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigations are currently on the scene investigating the shooting.

The condition of the assistant fire chief remains unknown as the investigation continues.

Channel 9 is heading to the scene.

