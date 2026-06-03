Congressman warns Cabarrus County Schools may lose federal funds amid Title IX probe

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Congressman Mark Harris says the Cabarrus County School District could lose federal money for not following Title IX rules.

Channel 9 reported on Monday that the U.S. Department of Education Civil Rights Office is investigating the school district.

Department officials are looking into whether the district discriminates based on sex by allowing male students into facilities meant only for girls.

Investigators are also probing whether the district failed to respond to reports of sexual harassment.

“I would really love to see is for them get to the bottom of it,” said Rep. Harris, R-NC-08, “If there is a problem, that’s what an investigation, in essence, really should do, is get to the bottom of the situation and figure out if there’s not a problem, that’ll show up through this investigation. If there is a problem, then again, I think it will show up, and hopefully, the leadership at the local school level will get engaged.”

A spokesperson for Cabarrus County Schools says the district is cooperating with the investigation, and they are committed to providing a safe, respectful, and legally compliant learning environment.

©2026 Cox Media Group