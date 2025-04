SALISBURY, N.C. — The Atlanta Falcons selected Salisbury native Jalon Walker in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

The Falcons selected Walker with the 15th overall pick.

The linebacker from Georgia held a watch party in Salisbury. Channel 9 will have updates, starting at 11 p.m.

