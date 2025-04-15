Panthers GM Dan Morgan talks upcoming NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE — The NFL Draft is just over one week away and the Carolina Panthers are in the market for playmakers.

The Panthers have nine picks, including the eighth overall pick. General Manager Dan Morgan spoke to the media about the upcoming draft and even the idea of trading back.

“It only takes one team to fall in love with a player,” Morgan said. “A team could fall in love with a player and decide they want to trade up with us and then go get their guy. I really don’t look at it like it as a team could really love a guy. We’ll be waiting.”

