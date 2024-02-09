Atrium, CMS launch early college program focused on health care

CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health is working with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to train young people for the healthcare field.

The early college program will be at Hawthorne Academy of Health Sciences, officials announced Thursday.

The program gives students a pathway to a career with specialized classes and work-based learning.

The students can then start applying for jobs after graduation or continue their education.

“In the future, I want to be a pathologist and that requires a doctorate so with this opportunity, I’ll be able to have that education that’s needed before I actually attend the universities I need to go to,” said Akiya Black, a senior.

Hawthorne Academy is one of 10 high schools across the country creating this program.

It’s being funded by a $250 million initiative from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

©2024 Cox Media Group