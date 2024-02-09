Local

Atrium, CMS launch early college program focused on health care

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Atrium, CMS launch early college program focused on health care

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health is working with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to train young people for the healthcare field.

CMS, CPCC early college program kicks off its first year

The early college program will be at Hawthorne Academy of Health Sciences, officials announced Thursday.

The program gives students a pathway to a career with specialized classes and work-based learning.

The students can then start applying for jobs after graduation or continue their education.

“In the future, I want to be a pathologist and that requires a doctorate so with this opportunity, I’ll be able to have that education that’s needed before I actually attend the universities I need to go to,” said Akiya Black, a senior.

Hawthorne Academy is one of 10 high schools across the country creating this program.

It’s being funded by a $250 million initiative from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read