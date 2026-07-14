Atrium deepens longtime ties with Charlotte provider

CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health and OrthoCarolina are deepening their longtime partnership to create a more coordinated orthopedic network across the Charlotte region.

The Charlotte health systems announced July 13 they have signed a new clinical affiliation agreement, a move that formalizes a years-long relationship between the organizations, said Dr. Leo Spector, OrthoCarolina CEO. He said the informal nature of past partnerships limited both organizations’ abilities to collaborate on clinical operations, research and education.

Read more here.

©2026 Cox Media Group