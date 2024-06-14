Atrium Health athletic trainers, EMTs get Panthers staff training

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers are making sure athletic trainers in our area are ready to respond on the field.

On Friday, experts walked Atrium Health trainers and EMTs through the same training Panthers staff go through. They learned how to handle emergency responses for cardiac and heat-related medical events.

The athletic trainers work at local high schools during games and practice.

“Opportunities like this help make the game safer,” said Kevin King, the head athletic trainer for the Panthers. “Parents should rest assured that the professionals, when something like that happens, an athletic trainer is prepared to take care of emergency situations.”

Friday’s training was funded by the Panthers.

