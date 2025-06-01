Atrium Health gives free health screenings to 2,000 student athletes

CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health hosted its 17th annual ‘Heart of a Champion’ day on Saturday and provided free health screenings to thousands of student athletes.

Organizers said the event provided free health screenings to more than 2,000 local student athletes.

The event included Atrium’s orthopedic and heart teams working to identify orthopedic and cardiac conditions.

The screenings included musculoskeletal exams, heart checks, vision screenings, and general medical evaluations.

“We focus on what basic sports physicals may miss,” said Dr. David Price, medical director for Atrium Health Sports Medicine and Special Events. “A young athlete may feel perfectly fine, but we conduct heart ECG screenings that can detect conditions potentially putting their safety at risk during high-intensity activities. With ECGs interpreted by our specialists, we’ve identified athletes over the years with conditions that could have had significant consequences if left undiagnosed.”

Since the first year of the event, organizers said the teams have evaluated 22,188 students.

To learn more about the Heart of a Champion day, visit the Atrium Health website.

