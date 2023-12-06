Atrium Health implements visitor restrictions due to increase in respiratory viruses

CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health is implementing visitor restrictions due to an increase in respiratory viruses, hospital officials said.

The hospital system officials said it’s seeing more cases of flu, RSV, and COVID-19.

Starting Thursday, visitors 12 and under will not be allowed to see patients in any hospital, behavioral health, or inpatient rehabilitation locations.

Exceptions may be made in some cases.

Atrium Health will also require masks in some high-risk settings including the emergency department.

Novant Health officials said they are not making any changes to their policy, at this point, but are monitoring the situation.

