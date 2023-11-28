‘Tripledemic’: Respiratory illnesses take hold of Palmetto State

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A “tripledemic” is taking hold of South Carolina as winter approaches, according to the CDC.

The agency lists the Palmetto State as very high for respiratory illnesses. South Carolina is the second state in the U.S. that has those risks. Louisiana was the first state.

The illnesses include viruses, such as the flu, COVID-19, and RSV.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9′s Tina Terry speaks with an expert from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control about what is driving those numbers.

Health officials share tips to stay healthy during the holidays as possible tripledemic looms

