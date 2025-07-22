Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital introduces virtual wellness checks

CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital has launched virtual wellness checks for its patients, available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The virtual pediatrics team at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital offers a range of services, including preventative care, assistance with chronic conditions, behavioral health support, and help with common health concerns.

In-office visits can be scheduled as follow-ups to the virtual wellness checks, ensuring continuity of care for patients who require further examination or treatment.

This new virtual service aims to provide comprehensive healthcare support to children and families, offering convenience and accessibility for a variety of health needs.

