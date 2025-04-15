Atrium Health launches home care program for pediatric patients

CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital has launched a new program that would allow its patients to receive treatment at home.

The first of its kind program, which officially began operation in February, has treated 50 patients with home visits and virtual calls.

Stephanie Conlon’s 6-year-old daughter, Mackenzie, was born with cerebral palsy, leaving her wheelchair dependent.

Because of this, many things we take for granted don’t come easily for her.

“Coughing, sneezing, swelling down, mucus, things like that are actually really difficult for her. She’s very at risk of getting sick. She’s sick a lot,” Stephanie explained.

In February, Mackenzie was rushed to Atrium Levine Children’s Hospital with the flu and stayed there for five days.

“It’s always worrisome; even the small things are very worrisome,” Stephanie said.

However, as Mackenzie recovered, Dr. Stefanie Reed thought Mackenzie would be a good candidate for a new program called “Hospital at Home.”

“We were looking for ways to creatively expand capacity to make sure we are getting our critical patients,” Reed elaborated.

Pediatric patients who would usually spend days in the hospital can now, instead, be treated from their living room.

Through the program, patients are visited twice a day by community paramedics like Billy Long.

“People heal better from their home. You take kids who don’t really know what’s going on, and you put them back in a situation where they’re comfortable with their toys, their pets, and their bed. And I think that makes them heal a little bit better,” said Long.

Long said he took care of Mackenzie earlier this year and gave her IV fluids and other medicines. And at any given time, her mother could video chat with Reed or any other healthcare worker.

“In the event we need to bring something to them, we have trucks out in the field that can get there quickly. No one is ever 30 away from you at any given time,” Reed explained.

For Stephanie and Mackenzie, Hospital at Home offered more than care; it offered hope.

“The unknown is not so scary anymore. When you feel like there’s a community of people that are going to try to get you home and try to help as much here as possible, whenever it’s needed,” Stephanie said.

The program has also helped more beds become available at the hospital, which allows more patients to be seen.

And while it’s currently only offered in the Charlotte area, the hospital said they do plan to later expand it.

