Atrium Health requesting over $9 million to improve surgical services in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Atrium Health wants to improve surgical services in Cabarrus County, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The hospital is requesting just over $9 million from the North Carolina Health Department.

Atrium said it wants to relocate operating rooms from Gateway Surgery in Concord to its main campus.

This is where they say more hospital-based surgical services are needed.

A public hearing is expected on April 16.

