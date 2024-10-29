Atrium Health Levine to double pediatric ICU capacity

CHARLOTTE — A local hospital is scheduled for a major expansion just as we head into sick season.

Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital is adding 44 beds to its pediatric ICU, which will double its capacity.

The current pediatric ICU has served around 1,400 to 1,600 kids each year. But with the expansion, doctors said they’ll be able to serve even more kids every year.

“Historically, we unfortunately — because of our limited ICU capacity, we, at times, have to turn patients and ask other ICUs around the state to help care for those patients when we are at over capacity,” said Dr. Dwight Bailey, the chief of pediatric critical care medicine.

