Atrium, Novant vying to add hospital beds

CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health and Novant Health are requesting additional beds for their main Charlotte hospitals.

Public records from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ Certificate of Need division, which approves the expansion of healthcare facilities and services, show that Atrium and Novant recently filed CONs for their primary hospitals in Charlotte.

Atrium is requesting 89 acute care beds at an estimated cost of about $120 million, according to the application. If approved, Charlotte-based Atrium plans to use 10 beds for renovated space at Levine Children’s Hospital and 79 for its new $892 million bed tower currently under construction at Carolinas Medical Center.

Winston-Salem-based Novant is seeking 80 acute care beds, estimated to cost about $103 million, as part of a nine-story bed tower expansion at Presbyterian Medical Center.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.





