Attempted murder charges filed in June I-485 road rage shooting

CHARLOTTE — A 23-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say he was identified as the suspect in a June road rage shooting on Interstate 485.

According to CMPD, the shooting happened June 7 on the I-485 outer loop in the Steele Creek area.

Police said someone fired into an occupied vehicle, striking a passenger. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries but later stabilized at a hospital.

Investigators recovered a shell casing at the scene and used Real Time Crime Center cameras to identify the suspect vehicle, which had been reported stolen from Huntersville. Police said the stolen vehicle also contained a 9mm handgun when it was taken.

Officers spotted the suspect vehicle on June 25 and again on July 10, but it fled both times.

During the second encounter, a supervisor authorized a pursuit after the vehicle refused to stop. The chase ended when the vehicle crashed near Hamilton Road and Steele Creek Road.

Police arrested Dailyn Young, 23, and charged him with Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle and Flee to Elude.

Dailyn Young

Investigators said they also found live ammunition inside the vehicle that matched the caliber of the shell casing recovered from the June 7 shooting.

As the investigation continued, detectives gathered additional evidence linking Young to the shooting and obtained warrants charging him with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

CMPD said the arrest was the result of weeks of investigative work, including surveillance technology, field canvassing, and collaboration between multiple units.

Young is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

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