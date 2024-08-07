Attempted murder suspect escaped police during undercover operation; search continues

MONROE, N.C. — Cleveland Lamont Waters, 42, of Waxhaw, escaped police custody during an undercover operation on May 31 and is still on the loose, the Monroe Police Department said.

Waters is accused of shooting someone multiple times at about 4:30 a.m. on English Street. The victim ran and collapsed on Winchester Avenue. The shooting victims was taken to a hospital and survived the shooting.

Police identified Waters and tracked him to a home on Locklyn Road in Waxhaw.

They apprehended him and found guns and drugs inside the home.

The suspect told police he knew about a “large quantity of illegal narcotics” that they could seize.

So, police brought Waters onboard for an “undercover operation.”

They put Waters, who was handcuffed, in an unmarked car and took him to the area of Carroll Street and Rolling Hills Drive.

The officer began to drive away from a parking lot and Waters tried to escape the unmarked police vehicle.

The officer got out and tried to stop Waters, but the unmarked car hit an unoccupied parked car. Waters managed to successfully flee on foot.

There was a widespread search, but Waters was nowhere to be found.

Monroe police released information that Waters was wanted the day after the escape.

Waters has arrest warrants for attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, among other charges.

If you see him, do not approach him, and immediately call 911.

Call Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600 and you can remain anonymous.

There is a cash reward when providing anonymous information that helps lead to Waters’ arrest.

