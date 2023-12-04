Attorney charged for altering court document in Lincoln County, deputies say

SHELBY, N.C. — An attorney from Cleveland County was arrested after allegedly changing a signed court document, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

The attorney was identified as Wesley S. White, and the LCSO said he worked with the McIntyre Elder Law firm in Shelby.

The sheriff’s office says White allegedly altered a court document on Nov. 27 inside the Lincoln County Courthouse. Authorities didn’t say what kind of document it was or what White allegedly changed.

According to a news release, a detective talked to witnesses and got security footage from inside the courthouse after collecting the altered document.

White, 45, was charged with a felony count of altering a court document, according to the sheriff’s office. He turned himself in on Dec. 1 and was released on bond.

Wesley Steven White

