Charlotte Salute to Heroes hockey game held at Bojangles Coliseum

CHARLOTTE — There was plenty of family fun around Bojangles Coliseum Saturday as local first responders faced off on the ice.

The 18th annual Charlotte Salute to Heroes hockey game was held this weekend.

Players from the Charlotte Fire Department, MEDIC, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office all participated.

The game serves as a fundraiser and a way to honor those who died in the line of duty.

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