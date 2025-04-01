Mecklenburg County introduces hotel for those experiencing homelessness

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County transformed a former hotel in southwest Charlotte into a place to stay for those experiencing homelessness.

Channel 9′s Eli Brand took a tour of the county’s newest resource for those experiencing homelessness: a safe, clean place to stay.

The Forest Point Place hotel services people over the age of 55 who have been experiencing homelessness and have underlying medical conditions. The building also services those under the the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Timmie Barton had been experiencing homelessness for more than five years, and told Brand, the hotel is a welcome home and community.

“It’s the same every time I walk into it,” Barton said. “It’s like walking into a mansion from where I was at. I love it. I have a bed to sleep in every night and this past winter, I wasn’t out in the cold. I was in here.”

The county purchased the Forest Point Boulevard Property in 2022. One of the buildings began servicing residents in 2023. But the second building’s grand opening on Tuesday doubled the property’s capacity to serve more than 90 people.

Roof Above operates the property for the county. Shawnte Harvey, Forest Point Place Program Manager, said the grand opening was an exciting milestone.

“It was amazing to finally move people in over there,” Harvey said. “To see the new tenants excited about who else is coming. We need some new blood, we want some new neighbors so it was really magical just to be able to finally fill it up to capacity.”

The hotel also provides assistance in obtaining healthcare. Barton said services like that said saved him.

“I feel at home when I come in,” he said. “It’s real quiet and peaceful. They help me out in all kind of ways.”

While there is currently a waitlist to live at Forest Point Place, those in need of services can contact the county here.

