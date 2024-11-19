‘The audacity’: Doorbell camera catches porch pirate in the act

CHARLOTTE — A FedEx driver dropped off a package Saturday morning at the southwest Charlotte home but it didn’t stay there long.

Doorbell videos show a red SUV creeping up behind the FedEx truck. A woman got out and walked to the neighbors with a box in her hand as if she was delivering or dropping something off.

“There were packages that day that I happened to go pick up and take in the house just a few minutes before she came into our driveway and scoped it out,” said Tanisha Reed.

Reed said her Ring camera footage caught the woman searching for packages on her front doorstep.

The alleged porch pirate left her house empty-handed and walked next door where she again parked her SUV.

The alleged thief carried a shoebox-sized parcel with her to the second house, which also had a doorbell video.

“In the amount of time it took us to get up, go downstairs, open the door, there’s no package on the porch,” said the resident of the second home, who didn’t want to be identified.

That was when she grabbed a package from that porch and stuck it in the shoebox. The alleged porch pirate walked back carrying the shoebox to her SUV and left.

“It’s the audacity,” Reed said. “I can’t, I really can’t believe it. It’s right, you know, daylight. Everyone can see her doing it.”

Reed said she may get a post office box this holiday season.

“I’m not sure what the options would be, but we’ll think about it,” Reed said.

FedEx officials said they are working with law enforcement and encourage its team members to be vigilant when delivering a package and to report unusual activity.

FedEx statement:

“We take package thefts very seriously and work closely with law enforcement to investigate and deter such activities. We have rigorous safety and security programs in place and regularly remind our team members of the importance of both personal, and package safety. This includes remaining vigilant when delivering a package and immediately reporting any unusual activity.

“FedEx works closely with shippers of high-value goods on enhanced security measures. A shipper can request Hold at Location or Direct Signature Required services, or redirect a package to FedEx Office or Walgreens, so a package is not left unattended at a business or residence. These tools have proven very helpful in combating porch piracy. Additionally, our solutions such as FedEx Delivery Manager, Estimated Time Delivery Window, and the FedEx mobile app offer recipients a convenient experience with more control over the timing and location of their deliveries.”





©2024 Cox Media Group