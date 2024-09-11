Authorities execute multiple search warrants in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Chopper 9 was over a scene Tuesday night in Cleveland County where a heavy police presence was at a property off Cherryville Road near Spake Circle.

Channel 9 has reached out to local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies who were all at the scene in Kings Mountain to find out what was happening.

The FBI stated agents were executing several search warrants in the county but would not elaborate on any details, including any that relate to ongoing cases.

FBI statement:

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and the SBI executed court-authorized search warrants at multiple locations in and around Cleveland County today. We are not releasing additional information at this time.”

