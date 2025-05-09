Family demands answers after 3 charged in local mother’s killing

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Three people, ages 17 to 21, have been charged in connection with the May 2 killing of Larisha Thompson, 40, who was shot to death during a robbery in Lancaster County.

Still, the victim’s sister told Channel 9’s Tina Terry the family is desperate for answers.

“Mad, angry, hurt, sad, sad for the other family,” said Tiffany Thompson, the victim’s sister. “They kids, they kids. All they had to do was ask. She would have gave it to them. We want to know.”

The suspects, Jeyson Pineda, Jarby Ramos, and Asael Torres, faced a judge Friday on robbery and murder charges.

Detectives would not comment on the case on Friday, but earlier this week they said Larisha Thompson’s body was found in her car on Riverside Road near Porter Ranch Road.

She had just left her house and was headed to Rock Hill.

“Loving, caring, ain’t hurt nobody in the world,” the victim’s sister said. “Always been there for everybody. Worked two jobs to take care of her kids. Two kids left without a mom.”

The suspects were denied bond for now, and one has an ICE hold.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is expected to hold a news conference Monday morning to release details.