CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Personnel from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are looking for a man wanted for murder.

Deputies say that 33-year-old Antonio Woods Heath is wanted for murder in the city of Chester.

Authorities searching for man wanted for murder in Chester (Courtesy of: Chester County Sheriff's Office)

Law enforcement has warned residents in the county not to approach him.

Anyone with information or a sighting of Heath is asked to call the sheriff’s office or SLED.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Thieves smash into jewelry cases at Carolina Place Mall)

Thieves smash into jewelry cases at Carolina Place Mall

©2023 Cox Media Group