Search for suspect accused of firing at police underway in Gaston Co.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Officers in Gaston County are looking for a suspect who fled after being served warrants on Sunday morning.

According to Captain Matt Hensley, at 11:40 a.m., officers went to a home on Hollycrest Lane off Stanley Spencer Mountain Road to search 54-year-old Joel Scott Puckett, who is wanted by police.

As police were walking up to the house, they heard a shot fired from somewhere outside of the residence. The round came so close to police that they had to take cover and request backup. Officers then surrounded the home and called in the department’s emergency response team.

Police can’t confirm whether or not Puckett fired the shot at officers.

Officials worked to clear the area and set up blockades; they are asking residents in the area to stay inside and if possible, stay away from Stanley Spencer Mountain Road.

Police are currently searching nearby homes and the woodline for Puckett; they say he is the only suspect they are looking for in this case.

Captain Hensley told Channel 9 that Puckett is currently wanted for felony breaking and entering, methamphetamine possession, and carrying a concealed weapon.

