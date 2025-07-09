Authorities searching for missing Chesterfield County mother, two children

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Payton Manus, 23, and her two young children, Addeline Sterrett, 1, and Nathaniel Sterrett, 2 months.

Manus was last in contact with authorities on July 3. Since then, she has stopped all communication with both law enforcement and the Department of Social Services.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Manus or her children should contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-287-0235.

VIDEO: Police find body of SC woman reported missing in Charlotte

Police find body of SC woman reported missing in Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group