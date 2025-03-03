Cause of death released after body of missing SC woman found in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Officials have released the cause of death for a 22-year-old woman whose body was near Uptown Charlotte in December.

According to the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office, Ta’haley Payton died from hypothermia.

Family members reported Payton missing after she was last seen on Nov. 20 along Charlottetowne Avenue. Her body was found weeks later on Dec. 11.

Ta’Haley was originally from Greenville, South Carolina, family members told Channel 9. They said she came to Charlotte with her boyfriend last fall to celebrate her birthday.

Friends told officers Payton got into an argument with her boyfriend at the Microtel Inn & Suites in north Charlotte and then he drove away without her the next day. That evening, a witness said Payton came into the Crumbl Cookies shop in Midtown looking for help.

“I don’t know, it’s just wild, it’s wild. It was very weird how she came in multiple times,” Emily Stewart told Channel 9. “She asked to use my phone and I just handed it to her. She said her boyfriend kicked her out of the car. He was found with some other girl and she needed a ride.”

She said Payton called her mom and returned to the store two other times to use the phone.

“It turns out she also messaged her boyfriend from my phone. I guess she said I’ll sleep outside tonight and I’m sorry for everything,” Stewart said.

Employees at a nearby Arby’s and Trader Joe’s reported seeing Payton that night, but family and friends never heard from her again.

