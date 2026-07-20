Authorities urge public to keep sharing tips in the missing man investigation

BROOKFORD, N.C. — The search for missing Catawba County man Claude Wayne Holsclaw, known as “Doc,” remains active as Brookford police continue to investigate his disappearance.

In an update, Brookford Police Chief Willie Armstrong said officers have been working around the clock since Holsclaw was reported missing, following every credible lead and coordinating with law enforcement partners.

While investigators are withholding certain details to protect the integrity of the case, Armstrong emphasized that the department remains fully committed to finding answers.

Police said detectives continue conducting interviews, reviewing evidence, and dedicating all available resources to the investigation.

Chief Armstrong also thanked the community for its support, saying every tip received is being carefully evaluated.

Anyone with information about Holsclaw’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Brookford Police Department immediately.

©2026 Cox Media Group