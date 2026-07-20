Father faces felony child abuse charge after infant suffers 14 fractured ribs

CHARLOTTE — A 19-year-old father was arrested and charged with felony child abuse on Friday after doctors discovered his 2-month-old son had 14 fractured ribs, according to an arrest warrant.

Christian Brooks is charged with intentionally inflicting serious injuries on a child.

Christian Brooks

The charges stem from injuries the child sustained in November 2025. The arrest warrant alleges that Brooks assaulted the child, resulting in serious injuries to his lower back.

According to the affidavit, a DSS intake referral was generated after the child was brought to the hospital in December. Both Brooks and the child’s mother were interviewed by police. At the time, they did not have an explanation for the injuries and denied causing them.

In June, both parents went to the police station to participate in a polygraph test. Brooks refused and confessed to causing the injuries. He said he became frustrated with the child because he would not stop crying and squeezed him very hard, causing the fractures.

Brooks is expected in court Monday at 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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