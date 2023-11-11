Autobell offers a free car wash to veterans, active duty service members

CHARLOTTE — Autobell Car Wash will offer free Ride-Thru Exterior washes to veterans and active duty service members on Veterans Day.

Veterans and active duty service members can also receive a credit for the Ride-Thru Exterior wash to use toward a different service.

“On Veterans Day and every day, we thank and support those who have served our country,” said Autobell President and COO Carl Howard. “We want them to know that their commitment and sacrifices are recognized and greatly appreciated.”

The service will be provided in the following states:

North Carolina

South Carolina

Virginia

Maryland

To find Autobell locations and hours of operation, click here.

