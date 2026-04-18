Forecasts

FORECAST: Powerful cold front Sunday morning

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We have officially hit our first 90 degree day!
  • This makes it the fifth earliest 90 degree day in Charlotte’s history.
  • The good news is the heat won’t last long!
  • Temperatures are about to plummet on Sunday almost 25 degrees.
  • We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s.
  • Skies should clear by midday, but that’s when relative humidity drops and the winds pick up!
  • So, fire concerns will return Sunday and for much of the week.
  • Still not seeing any real chance for rain until late next weekend. We’ll see if that trend continues. 

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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