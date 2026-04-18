FORECAST: Powerful cold front Sunday morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We have officially hit our first 90 degree day!

This makes it the fifth earliest 90 degree day in Charlotte’s history.

The good news is the heat won’t last long!

Temperatures are about to plummet on Sunday almost 25 degrees.

We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Skies should clear by midday, but that’s when relative humidity drops and the winds pick up!

So, fire concerns will return Sunday and for much of the week.

Still not seeing any real chance for rain until late next weekend. We’ll see if that trend continues.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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