Avelo Airlines addes five new nonstop routes at Concord airport

CONCORD, N.C. — Avelo Airlines has added five new, nonstop routes at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport.

Those fares are expected to start at $41.

“We’re excited to officially start five new routes in the Queen City at Concord. We’re off to a great start with our service to New Haven and Central Florida, showcasing Avelo’s low fares, travel-friendly convenience, and industry-leading reliability. This exclusive nonstop service will also make enjoying nearby Charlotte and Concord’s abundance of vibrant urban and outdoor experiences a fast and seamless journey for visitors,” said Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy.

The five new nonstop destinations include:

Albany, N.Y. (ALB) : Begins November 7 – Thursdays and Sundays

Boston / Manchester, N.H. (MHT) : Begins November 7 – Thursdays and Sundays

Hartford, Conn. (BDL) : Begins November 7 – Thursdays and Sundays

Philadelphia / Wilmington, Del. (ILG) : Begins November 8 – Mondays and Fridays

Rochester, N.Y. (ROC) : Begins November 8 – Mondays and Fridays

Avelo will operate these routes twice a week and will utilize a Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft.

Travelers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

VIDEO: Avelo Airlines announces new flight from Concord Airport

Avelo Airlines announces new flight from Concord Airport

©2024 Cox Media Group