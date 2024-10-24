Avelo Airlines announces new flight from Concord Airport 

CONCORD, N.C. — Avelo Airlines has announced a new flight out of Concord-Padgett Regional Airport.

Travelers can now fly from Concord to Central Florida’s Lakeland International Airport in Florida.

“We are delighted to offer Charlotte-area travelers a direct flight into the heart of Central Florida. Customers flying between Concord-Padgett and Lakeland can expect a smoother, quicker travel experience that Avelo provides in the smaller and more convenient airports we serve. We also expect Floridians to have great interest in the attractions of the Charlotte region,” said Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy.

One-way flights will begin at $46.

The route will fly twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.

