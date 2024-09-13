Charlotte airport’s $241M Concourse A expansion set to open

CHARLOTTE — The expanded Concourse A at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport will open on Tuesday, officials said in a news release.

Phase II of the expansion adds 200,000 square feet north of Concourse A with 10 new gates, including seven for Delta Air Lines, two for Frontier Airlines, and one common-use gate, which brings the airport’s total count to 124 gates.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport Concourse A expansion (CHARLOTTE DOUGLAS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT)

The expansion has auto-tinting window glass to regulate temperature and sunlight, gate seating, and tables with wireless charging stations. Restrooms have water-saving fixtures, and there is a private Mother’s Room inside the women’s restroom for nursing moms.

There is also a is a life-sized, 14x40-foot DC-9-82 T-Tail embedded in the terrazzo flooring near Gate A31. The “Mad Dog” was salvaged from Roswell, New Mexico.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport Concourse A expansion A 14x40-foot DC-9-82 T-Tail is embedded in the terrazzo flooring near Gate A31. (CHARLOTTE DOUGLAS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT)

Travelers can stop by Dunkin’, the Crown Diner, Market Place, and Great Wagon Road Distilling Co. for food and drinks.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport Dunkin' in the Concourse A expansion.

There is a Wright Brothers “First in Flight” story on the way to the gates where a light wall and sound play in concert powered by passengers walking through the area.

The cost of the expansion was about $241 million. Construction began on May 10, 2022.

“The opening of Concourse A Expansion – Phase II marks a significant milestone for CLT and the Destination CLT program,” said CLT Chief Executive Officer Haley Gentry in the news release. “This addition not only represents growth, but a dedication to enhancing the overall travel experience. The 10 new gates, unique dining options, artistic touches and cutting-edge innovation reflect a significant investment in our infrastructure and serve as a testament to our vision for building an airport for the future.”

